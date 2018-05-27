Rockies hit four homers to roll past Harvey, Reds

Carlos Gonzalez had a season-high four hits, including one of Colorado’s four home runs, and the Rockies beat the visiting Cincinnati Reds 8-2 on Sunday.

Nolan Arenado, David Dahl and Ian Desmond also homered to back a strong performance from starter German Marquez.

Marquez (4-5) allowed one run on five hits and struck out six in seven innings to earn his first win at Coors Field this season.

Scooter Gennett, who went 5-for-5 Saturday night, had hits in his first two at-bats, and Joey Votto also had two hits for Cincinnati. Matt Harvey (1-3) pitched into the sixth inning but took his first loss since he came to the Reds in a May 8 trade with the New York Mets.

Votto and Gennet hit back-to-back doubles in the first to give the Reds a 1-0 lead but the Rockies dominated after that.

With one out in the bottom of the first, Dahl hit the first pitch he saw from Harvey into the second deck in right to tie the score. Arenado singled and one out later Gonzalez unloaded on a Harvey fastball, sending it into the third deck in right field to give Colorado a 3-1 lead. It was his fifth home run of the season and first since May 11 against Milwaukee.

Gonzalez added three singles to collect his first four-hit game since Sept. 12, 2016, at Arizona.

The Rockies padded their lead in the sixth when Tony Wolters led off with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Marquez. Wandy Peralta relieved Harvey and gave up Charlie Blackmon’s RBI single to make it 4-1. After Rainey fanned Dahl, Arenado made it 6-1 with a two-run homer off reliever Tanner Rainey.

Desmond made it 8-1 with a two-run homer in the seventh, his 10th.

Cincinnati failed to score after loading the bases in the eighth but got one run on a wild pitch in the ninth inning.

—Field Level Media