Historic outburst carries Reds past Rockies

EditorsNote: Changed hits to 24 in 3rd graf, fixed innings pitched in 12 graf, changed ‘have’ to ‘gave’ in 11th graf

Jul 13, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Curt Casali (12) before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Phillip Ervin went 6-for-6 and the Cincinnati Reds rolled to a 17-9 win against the Colorado Rockies in the second game of the three-game series in Denver on Saturday night.

Ervin had four singles, a double, triple and three RBIs for the Reds, becoming the first player for Cincinnati with six hits in a game since Walker Cooper in 1949.

Cincinnati’s 24 hits were its most since May 19, 1999.

The Reds also had five triples in a game for the first time since 1929, and became the first team in modern history to have five triples and three home runs in the same game, per Elias Sports.

Yasiel Puig had four hits and four RBIs, Jose Peraza had four hits and three RBIs, and Nick Senzel also had four hits, including a double and two triples. Curt Casali and Derek Dietrich added three RBIs apiece for Cincinnati.

Daniel Murphy had four hits for the Rockies. Nolan Arenado had two hits and three RBIs, David Dahl had two hits and two RBIs, and Ryan McMahon and Charlie Blackmon also had two hits each for Colorado.

Dietrich hit a three-run homer in the sixth to give the Reds an 8-7 lead, and Puig added a two-run shot later in the inning to make it 10-7.

Reds reliever David Hernandez, who gave up two solo home runs in the bottom of the eighth in the 3-2 loss to the Rockies in the series opener on Friday, gave up two more runs in the sixth to make it 10-9.

The Reds rallied for five in the seventh, however, as Casali hit a solo homer and Puig followed with a two-run double before Ervin scored two more with a single.

The Rockies scored four runs in the first inning off Reds starter Tanner Roark, but Colorado left-hander Kyle Freeland was unable to take advantage of the early cushion in his first start since he was demoted to Triple-A Albuquerque on May 31.

Freeland departed after allowing five runs and nine hits in four innings. Freeland went 17-7 with a 2.85 ERA last season, finishing fourth in the NL Cy Young Award voting. He was replaced by Chad Bettis (1-5), who gave up four runs on six hits with a strikeout and no walks in 1 2/3 innings and took the loss.

Roark gave up a season-high seven runs and 13 hits in 4 2/3 innings. Jared Hughes (3-2) replaced Roark with two on and two out in the fifth and got Chris Iannetta to fly out to left to end the inning. It was Hughes’ only batter faced, but he got the win nonetheless.

—Field Level Media