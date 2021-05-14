Josh Fuentes drives in 4 runs as Rockies rout Reds

Josh Fuentes homered among his three hits and drove in a career-high four runs, Garrett Hampson also went deep, and the host Colorado Rockies beat the Cincinnati Reds 13-8 in Denver on Thursday night.

Chi Chi Gonzalez threw seven shutout innings, Yonathan Daza had three hits and Ryan McMahon, Connor Joe and Raimel Tapia had two hits each for Colorado.

Jonathan India had two hits in the eighth inning, including a three-run homer, while Tyler Stephenson also homered for the Reds.

Cincinnati center fielder Nick Senzel left in the third inning with a left heel contusion and Mike Moustakas left in the fifth inning with an apparent hand injury.

The Rockies took a 3-0 lead in the first off starter Luis Castillo, on an RBI double from Joe and Fuentes’ two-run homer (his fourth homer of the season).

Colorado sent 10 men to the plate in the fourth. Daza had an infield single, Alan Trejo doubled and Tapia walked to load the bases. Joe followed with a two-run single, Blackmon singled to drive in Tapia and McMahon and Fuentes singled to cap a five-run inning.

Castillo (1-5) allowed eight runs on 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings. His ERA jumped from 6.42 to 7.71.

Colorado added a run in the fifth when a throwing error on Tapia’s infield single allowed Trejo to score from second to make it 9-0.

McMahon led off the sixth with a double and scored on Fuentes’ single to tack on another run.

The Reds jumped on the Rockies bullpen in the eighth. India singled to lead off and Stephenson homered to make it 10-2. Shogo Akiyama followed with a single, and Castellanos, Alex Blandino, Tucker Barnhart and Kyle Farmer singled around two strikeouts to make it 10-5.

India then hit a three-run homer off Mychal Givens to wrap up an eight-run eighth.

Colorado responded with three in the bottom of the inning. The first came on a throwing error on Daza’s double, the second scored on a sacrifice fly and Hampson homered to give the Rockies more insurance.

--Field Level Media