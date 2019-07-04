Astros beat Rockies for fifth straight win

Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel homered, and the Houston Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 4-2 in Denver on Wednesday night to sweep the two-game interleague series.

Wade Miley (7-4) recovered from a rough start to allow one run on five hits and strike out six over six innings. The left-hander’s 108 pitches were a season high.

Roberto Osuna got the last three outs for his 19th save and second in as many nights. The Astros have won five straight.

Miley held down a Colorado lineup that has been putting up a lot of runs at Coors Field the past month. No batter had more than one hit against him, and the only damaging one was Ian Desmond’s RBI single in the first.

Charlie Blackmon had two hits for the Rockies, who have lost three straight. It was the first time in the last 10 home games Colorado has scored fewer than three runs.

Bregman’s home run in the first inning, his 23rd of the season, gave Houston a quick 1-0 lead. Miley walked the first two Rockies in the bottom of the inning but got the next two before Desmond’s single up the middle tied it.

Gurriel led off the second with a home run to put the Astros back on top, and they added two more runs in the third off starter Peter Lambert (2-1), who allowed four runs on five hits while striking out two in five innings.

With two outs, Bregman and Michael Brantley walked, and Gurriel’s infield single loaded the bases. Josh Reddick hit a ball over the head of Desmond in center field to score two more, but Gurriel was thrown out at home to end the inning.

Astros reliever Chris Devenski allowed a double to Ryan McMahon leading off the bottom of the seventh, and one out later Blackmon drove in McMahon with a single.

Collin McHugh came on and got the last two outs to end the threat.

