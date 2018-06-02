Dodgers' bats unload on Rockies in 11-8 win

EditorsNote: Small tweaks

Yasiel Puig, Chris Taylor and Matt Kemp homered, Dennis Santana got the win in his major league debut and the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 11-8 on Friday night.

Puig finished with four hits to tie a career high.

Nolan Arenado homered and DJ LeMahieu tied a career high with four hits in his return from the disabled list.

With 80 percent of their staff on the disabled list — including ace Clayton Kershaw, who was added before the game — the Dodgers didn’t employ a starter but instead used six relievers. Kenley Jansen got the last four outs for his 13th save after surviving a ninth-inning Colorado rally.

Scott Alexander started the game but left with one out in the second inning. L.A. led 2-1 when Santana made his major league debut in relief of Alexander, and the Rockies jumped on the rookie.

With two outs, Chris Iannetta doubled down the left field line. Santana then hit Tyler Anderson, and LeMahieu singled to drive in Iannetta.

Charlie Blackmon’s triple knocked in Anderson and LeMahieu to give the Rockies a 4-2 lead.

Santana (1-0) atoned for his rough start with a bases-loaded double in the fourth to tie it, and Taylor’s sacrifice fly gave L.A. a 5-4 lead.

The Rockies tied it in the fourth on LeMahieu’s third single and took a 6-5 lead in the fifth on Gerardo Parra’s RBI single.

The Dodgers rallied to take the lead on Colorado’s bullpen. After Brooks Pounders (0-1) started the sixth allowing a single and a walk, Taylor hit a ball into the Rockies bullpen to give L.A. an 8-6 lead.

Justin Turner doubled before Scott Oberg relieved Pounders, and the Dodgers added another run on Logan Forsythe’s sacrifice fly to make it 9-6.

Arenado led off the seventh with his 12th homer to get Colorado within two runs, but Puig’s sixth home run of the year in the ninth, a two-run shot, made it a four-run game.

—Field Level Media