Dodgers ride five homers to win over Rockies

Chris Taylor and Brian Dozier homered in a three-run ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 8-5 on Thursday night in Denver.

Cody Bellinger, Joc Pederson and Max Muncy also went deep for Los Angeles, and Caleb Ferguson (3-1) got the win with 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief. The Dodgers moved into a tie with the idle Arizona Diamondbacks for first place in the NL West.

Chris Iannetta went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer, and Nolan Arenado also had three hits for the Rockies, who have lost three of four on their homestand and fell to 2-7 in August. Colorado fell 3 1/2 games behind in the division.

The game was tied heading into the ninth when Taylor led off with a home run off Wade Davis (1-6). Yasiel Puig followed with a single, and Dozier gave the Dodgers some breathing room with his 19th of the season and third since coming to L.A.

Scott Alexander blanked the Dodgers in the bottom of the ninth for his second save.

Colorado’s offense, which has been struggling for the month of August, broke out against reliever Pedro Baez in the seventh to erase a 3-1 deficit. Arenado led off with a single, David Dahl walked with one out, and Ian Desmond singled to load the bases.

A passed ball by catcher Yasmani Grandal allowed Arenado to get the Rockies within 3-2. Iannetta then lined a 1-1 fastball just over the railing in left field to give Colorado a 5-3 lead.

The Dodgers rallied to tie it in the eighth. After reliever Seunghwan Oh struck out the first two batters, Matt Kemp reached on a ground-rule double and Bellinger hit a two-run homer to make it 5-5. It was Bellinger’s 19th of the season.

Los Angeles took a 1-0 lead on Taylor’s sacrifice fly in the second inning. The Rockies tied it in the fourth on Arenado’s RBI double.

The Dodgers went back ahead in the seventh when Pederson led off with his 18th home run, and Muncy hit his 25th two outs later to make it 3-1.

Both Los Angeles starter Ross Stripling and Colorado starter Tyler Anderson wound up with no-decisions after each allowed one run on four hits in six innings.

—Field Level Media