McMahon's 7th-inning blast sends Rockies past Dodgers, 5-4

Ryan McMahon came off the bench and hit a two-run homer, DJ LeMahieu also homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 in Denver on Friday night.

Chris Iannetta had two hits and Jake McGee (2-4) got the win in relief for Colorado, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Adam Ottavino pitched the ninth to get his fifth save in eight opportunities.

The news wasn’t all good for the Rockies. All-Star third baseman and MVP candidate Nolan Arenado left the game in the fifth inning with a right shoulder injury. Arenado tweaked his shoulder on a relay throw to first on a double-play ball in the third inning.

Manager Bud Black said on the broadcast that the move was precautionary. Arenado, who leads Colorado in home runs (29) and RBIs (82), is listed as day to day.

Max Muncy homered for the second straight night, and Cody Bellinger had three hits for L.A.

The Dodgers tied the game at 3-3 in the fourth inning on Muncy’s 26th homer of the year. They took a 4-3 lead on Bellinger’s RBI single in the fifth.

That stood until the seventh. LeMahieu led off with a single, and after Zac Rosscup (0-1) struck out Carlos Gonzalez, McMahon homered to center to give Colorado a 5-4 lead.

L.A. jumped out in front in the first inning when Justin Turner doubled and came home on Yasmani Grandal’s single.

Colorado answered in the bottom of the inning off starter Kenta Maeda. Charlie Blackmon led off with a single, and LeMahieu homered into the Rockies bullpen to give Colorado a 2-1 lead.

Story pushed the lead to 3-1 on an RBI double in the third.

Neither starter figured into the decision for the second straight game. Maeda allowed three runs on six hits and struck out seven over 5 1/3 innings.

Colorado righty Jon Gray allowed four runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. He left the game trailing 4-3.

—Field Level Media