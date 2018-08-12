McMahon's 9th-inning HR rallies Rockies past Dodgers, 3-2

Ryan McMahon hit a three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 in Denver on Saturday night.

It was the second straight night McMahon hit a game-winning home run against L.A. His two-run homer in the seventh inning Friday night gave the Rockies a 5-4 win.

Bryan Shaw (4-5) got the win with an inning of relief, and Carlos Gonzalez and Gerardo Parra had two hits apiece for Colorado.

The win spoiled a strong outing by L.A. starter Walker Buehler. He tossed seven shutout innings and left with a 2-0 lead, only to have the bullpen give it back in the ninth.

Yasiel Puig homered and Justin Turner had two hits for the Dodgers, who missed an opportunity to move into sole possession of first place in the National League West.

The Rockies couldn’t solve Buehler and were sent down in order in the eighth by Caleb Ferguson, but they came through in the ninth.

Trevor Story started the rally with a one-out double off Scott Alexander. JT Chargois came on to face pinch hitter Nolan Arenado, who didn’t start because of a sore right shoulder that forced him out of Friday’s game.

Chargois (2-4) hit Arenado to put runners on first and second, and then got Ian Desmond on a force play that put runners on the corners.

McMahon hit a 1-0 fastball over the fence in right-center field to give the Rockies the win. It was his fourth home run of the season.

The rally saved Colorado starter Kyle Freeland from taking a hard-luck loss. Freeland allowed two runs over seven innings and struck out a career-high 10.

He allowed an RBI triple to Turner in the first inning, and Puig hit his 15th home run in the second inning to give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead.

It looked like enough for Buehler, who scattered four hits and struck out six.

—Field Level Media