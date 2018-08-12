Rockies walk off vs. Dodgers on Iannetta's walk

Chris Iannetta drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Sunday in Denver.

Charlie Blackmon homered, DJ LeMahieu scored twice, including the winning run, and Wade Davis (2-6) got the win with a scoreless inning of relief.

In the ninth, LeMahieu hit a leadoff single off Dylan Floro (4-3) and went to second on an error by Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig. A strikeout, an intentional walk, a groundout and another intentional walk loaded the bases. Floro then walked Iannetta on five pitches to give Colorado its third consecutive win and second in a row in walk-off fashion.

Ryan McMahon hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth on Saturday to give Colorado a 3-2 victory.

The Rockies led 3-0 until the Dodgers broke through in the seventh inning. Chad Bettis walked Yasmani Grandal with one out and was relieved by Jake McGee. After Max Muncy struck out, pinch hitter Justin Turner doubled to right. Brian Dozier followed with a two-run single to make it 3-2.

Los Angeles tied it in the ninth off Adam Ottavino. Puig led off with a line single to left, then went to third when Cody Bellinger singled off the wall in right. Matt Kemp then hit a sacrifice fly to center to make it 3-3.

Dodgers starter Rich Hill trailed 1-0 after three innings despite not giving up a hit. That changed in the fourth. LeMahieu led off with a double and one out later scored on a single by David Dahl to make it 2-0.

The Rockies got their first run in the first inning with the aid of L.A.’s defense. Shortstop Chris Taylor dropped Blackmon’s popup off the inning, and Blackmon moved to second on a passed ball by Grandal.

The runner went to third on LeMahieu’s groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly by Trevor Story. Blackmon made it 3-0 with his 22nd home run leading off the sixth against Hill.

Hill allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out four.

Bettis allowed one run on three hits and struck out three in 6 1/3 innings. He walked four.

