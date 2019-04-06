Dodgers' bats stay hot, spoiling Rockies' home opener

Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy each homered and drove in three runs, Russell Martin also homered and the hot-hitting Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 10-6 in Denver on Friday.

Apr 5, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tyler Anderson (44) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Seager had two of L.A.’s 13 hits to spoil Colorado’s home opener. The three home runs give the Dodgers 21 in eight games this season.

Kenta Maeda (2-0) held Colorado to one run on four hits over five innings to get the victory.

Trevor Story homered twice, David Dahl also went deep and Charlie Blackmon had three hits for the Rockies, who have lost five of six since winning their first two games of the season.

Los Angeles led 2-1 after Muncy’s solo home run in the fourth, but the Dodgers opened it up in the fifth against Colorado left-hander Tyler Anderson. Enrique Hernandez led off with a walk, moved to second on Seager’s single and scored on a double by Justin Turner.

Bellinger then hit an 0-1 pitch over the wall in right-center field to make it 6-1. It was Bellinger’s sixth of the season.

After A.J. Pollock singled, Carlos Estevez replaced Anderson and got out of the inning.

Anderson (0-2) allowed six runs on nine hits in four-plus innings.

The Rockies tried to rally in the bottom of the inning against Maeda. They loaded the bases with two outs, but Story struck out to end the threat.

Martin led off the sixth inning with his first home run of the season to stretch the lead to 7-1. The Dodgers tacked on two more in the seventh when Bellinger led off with a walk, Pollock singled and Muncy tripled to center.

The Rockies got their offense going in the bottom of the inning. Pat Valaika led off with a walk, Blackmon singled and both runners moved up on a one-out wild pitch. Nolan Arenado hit an RBI single to left, and Story followed with his second home run to center to make it 9-4.

Martin added a sacrifice fly in the ninth, and Dahl and Story hit solo homers in the bottom of the inning for the final margin.

—Field Level Media