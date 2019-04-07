Dodgers maintain dominance over Rockies

Justin Turner had three hits and scored two runs, A.J. Pollock had two RBIs, Alex Verdugo homered and added an RBI triple, and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 7-2 Saturday night in Denver.

Apr 6, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray (55) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dodgers starter Walker Buehler (1-0) allowed three hits, two walks and one run in five innings. He struck out four.

Kenley Jansen gave up one hit in 1 1/3 scoreless innings to earn his fourth save of the season for the Dodgers, who have won seven straight over the Rockies.

Colorado’s David Dahl had a solo homer and an RBI single among his three hits.

Rockies starter Jon Gray (0-2) allowed eight hits, two walks and five runs with four strikeouts in six-plus innings.

The Dodgers took the lead for good in the top of the fourth. Turner was hit by a pitch, took third on Cody Bellinger’s double and scored on Pollock’s single to center. Max Muncy’s sacrifice fly made it 2-0.

Dahl hit his second homer of the a season, a blast to the second deck in right with two outs in the bottom of the fourth, to cut Colorado’s deficit to 2-1.

The Dodgers scored twice in the sixth. Turner singled and scored on Bellinger’s triple. Pollock hit a sacrifice fly to left.

Verdugo led off the top of the seventh with his second homer of the season, and the Dodgers led 5-1.

DJ Johnson replaced Gray to get the next two outs, and Mike Dunn got the final out of the seventh for the Rockies.

Pedro Baez replaced Walker and tossed a perfect sixth.

After Baez was replaced by a pinch hitter, Yimi Garcia took over and pitched a perfect bottom of the seventh.

Seunghwan Oh took over for Colorado in the top of the eighth and pitched around Turner’s single.

Josh Fuentes batted for Oh to lead off the bottom of the eighth and singled in his major league debut.

Caleb Ferguson replaced Garcia and walked Charlie Blackmon. Dylan Floro took over from Ferguson and got a flyout to center from Trevor Story and an infield fly from Nolan Arenado before Dahl hit an RBI single.

Slideshow (19 Images)

Jansen replaced Floro and struck out Ian Desmond to end the inning.

The Dodgers scored twice against Harrison Musgrave in the top of the ninth. Muncy singled, Verdugo tripled and Austin Barnes hit a sacrifice fly.

—Field Level Media