Julio Urias pitches deep as Dodgers hold off Rockies

EditorsNote: adds ‘of’ in second paragraph; cuts repetitive clause in fourth

Slideshow ( 26 images )

Will Smith homered, Julio Urias tossed seven-plus innings of one-run ball, and the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 4-2 on Sunday in Denver.

Los Angeles only had four hits but benefited from the longest start of Urias’ career. Urias (1-0) allowed one run on three hits, struck out six and walked just one before Ryan McMahon’s single leading off the eighth ended his day.

Corey Knebel pitched the ninth for his first save.

Garrett Hampson had a two-run double for Colorado. Starter Austin Gomber (0-1), acquired from St. Louis in the trade that sent Nolan Arenado to the Cardinals, struggled in his Rockies debut and lasted just three innings. He had one of Colorado’s four hits.

The Dodgers didn’t get a hit until Zach McKinstry led off the second with a double but had a 3-0 lead after their first turn at bat.

Gomber walked Mookie Betts to lead off the day, and then threw AJ Pollock’s potential double-play ball into center field, allowing Betts to get to third. Justin Turner walked to load the bases and the runners moved up on a wild pitch.

After Smith struck out, Gomber walked Max Muncy and Chris Taylor to drive in another run. Gavin Lux’s fly to right drove in Turner but Muncy was thrown out trying to advance to third to end the inning.

Gomber walked three more batters over the next two innings before being replaced. Gomber allowed three runs - one earned - on one hit, struck out two and walked seven in three innings.

Chi Chi Gonzalez relieved him and didn’t allow a hit in three innings of work to keep the Rockies close.

Smith stretched the lead to 4-0 with a solo homer to lead off the eighth inning. It was his first of the season.

Jimmy Nelson relieved Urias after McMahon’s leadoff single in the eighth. Nelson struck out the first two batters he faced before walking Chris Owings, and then Hampson doubled to drive in two runs.

Trevor Story struck out to end the inning.

--Field Level Media