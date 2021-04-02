Rockies drill Clayton Kershaw for 10 hits, beat Dodgers

Chris Owings had three hits and scored three runs, Trevor Story and C.J. Cron had two hits apiece, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 in Denver on Thursday.

Chi Chi Gonzalez (1-0) got the win with two innings of relief of German Marquez. Colorado’s starter allowed just one run on six hits and walked six in four innings. Daniel Bard pitched the ninth for the save for Colorado.

Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Gavin Lux and Corey Seager had two hits each for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers took the lead in the third on a bizarre play that cost them a run. Bellinger’s drive to the wall in left was initially caught by Raimel Tapia, but it bounced out and over the fence. Justin Turner raced back to first and passed Bellinger. Bellinger was given a run-scoring single and called out for getting ahead of Turner.

The Rockies got to Clayton Kershaw (0-1) in the third. Owings led off with a triple and came home on Garrett Hampson’s safety squeeze. Hampson later scored on a single by Josh Fuentes.

Bellinger led off the fifth with a double and scored on Lux’s single to tie it, 2-2. Colorado came back in its half of the inning. Owings singled, Hampson walked, and both moved up on Gonzalez’s sacrifice bunt.

Owings scored on Tapia’s groundout and Hampson came home via Seager’s error on Fuentes’ grounder.

The Dodgers loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth. Kershaw scored on Turner’s sacrifice fly and Betts came home on Muncy’s single.

The Rockies rallied in their half of the inning with four singles. Tapia’s hit to left made it 6-4, chasing Kershaw.

Kershaw allowed six runs -- five earned -- on 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Colorado added two more runs in the seventh when Charlie Blackmon and Cron scored on two wild pitches by reliever Jimmy Nelson. Los Angeles catcher Austin Barnes left the game after trying to tag Cron.

Los Angeles got a run back in the eighth on Seager’s RBI single.

--Field Level Media