Trevor Bauer sharp early, Dodgers score plenty to beat Rockies

EditorsNote: Changed to just one error in last sentence

Trevor Bauer took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Justin Turner had three hits and three RBIs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 11-6 in Denver on Friday night.

Corey Seager and Will Smith also had three hits, and Gavin Lux and Mookie Betts had two hits each for Los Angeles.

Ryan McMahon homered and finished with two hits, Charlie Blackmon, Sam Hilliard and Dom Nunez also homered and Trevor Story had two hits in the seventh inning for the Rockies.

Bauer allowed just one walk through six innings, and the Rockies had another man reach on an error, but things changed in the seventh.

Story laced a single to left on the first pitch of the inning, Blackmon homered, Bauer walked C.J. Cron and McMahon followed with another homer.

Bauer (1-0) allowed four runs on three hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

David Price came on and gave up back-to-back homers to Nunez and Hilliard that made it 10-6.

The Dodgers got an insurance run in the eighth when Cody Bellinger led off with a triple and eventually scored on Smith’s sacrifice fly.

Los Angeles didn’t waste time in getting to Colorado starter Antonio Senzatela.

After Senzatela retired the leadoff hitter, Seager and Turner had singles, and one out later Max Muncy’s base hit drove in Seager with the first run. Smith followed with a sharp single to center field to make it 2-0.

The Dodgers added two more runs in the second inning. With two outs and nobody on, Betts, Seager and Turner hit consecutive doubles to make it 4-0.

Los Angeles opened it up in the fourth and chased Senzatela. The Dodgers loaded the bases with one out and Turner drove in two runs with a single to right to make it 6-0.

Jhoulys Chacin replaced Senzatela (0-1), who allowed seven runs on nine hits and struck out two in 3 1/3 innings. Los Angeles added a run on a groundout by Bellinger.

The Dodgers made it 8-0 on an RBI triple by Lux in the fifth. The Dodgers added two more in the seventh with the help of a Colorado error.

--Field Level Media