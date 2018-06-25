Dietrich's career day helps Marlins beat Rockies, 8-5

Derek Dietrich homered for the third straight game and tied a career-high with four hits, and the visiting Miami Marlins overcame the loss of starter Caleb Smith to beat the Colorado Rockies 8-5 on Sunday.

It is the second time in his career Dietrich had four hits, with the first coming June 6 at St. Louis.

Nolan Arenado and Gerardo Parra homered for the Rockies.

The start of the game was delayed 1 hour, 31 minutes when heavy rain and hail hit Coors Field shortly before first pitch.

Smith struck out Tom Murphy to start the second inning and then threw one pitch to Parra. Manager Don Mattingly and the trainers came jogging to the mound, and after a brief conversation Smith left the game and Drew Rucinski came on to pitch.

The Marlins later announced Smith had left shoulder tightness and is day to day.

Rucinski (2-1) tossed 2 2/3 innings to get the win, and Kyle Barraclough earned his seventh save.

Dietrich finished a strong road trip with another big day. He doubled on the first pitch of the game to start a first-inning rally. The first five Marlins reached off German Marquez (5-8) during the three-run frame in which Miami sent nine batters to the plate.

After Arenado hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning, Dietrich went deep to lead off the second and extend Miami’s lead to 4-2.

The Rockies rallied to tie it in the third on Trevor Story’s two-run single off Rucinski, but the Marlins responded with two runs in the top of the fourth before Parra led off the bottom of the inning with a homer to make it 6-5.

Miami padded its lead in the seventh off reliever Jake McGee. Yadiel Rivera singled and scored on pinch hitter Lewis Brinson’s triple off the wall in left center, and Dietrich knocked him in with his fourth hit of the game to make it 8-5.

