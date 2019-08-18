McMahon clubs two HRs, Rockies clobber Marlins

Ryan McMahon hit two of Colorado’s five home runs, and the Rockies beat the Miami Marlins 11-4 in Denver on Saturday night.

Aug 17, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly (8) looks on from the dugout during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Story, Charlie Blackmon and Ian Desmond also homered for the Rockies, who have won three in a row for the first time since June 18-20. German Marquez (12-5) struck out eight over five innings and had a double before leaving due to cramping.

Jon Berti and Garrett Cooper homered for the Marlins.

Berti led off the game with a homer to right-center field but Colorado answered in the bottom of the inning on Daniel Murphy’s sacrifice fly.

The Rockies took the lead in the second. With two outs and the bases empty, Marquez and Blackmon hit consecutive doubles. Story followed with a homer on a full-count to give Colorado a 4-1 lead. It was his 28th of the season.

Miami got a run back in the third when Brian Anderson reached on a two-out single and scored from first on Garrett Cooper’s double.

The Marlins were denied a run in the fourth inning when Colorado center fielder Raimel Tapia made a leaping grab of Lewis Brinson’s drive to the wall, taking away a home run and ending the inning.

The Rockies added two more runs in the fifth while chasing starter Hector Noesi (0-3). Blackmon led off with his 25th homer on a shot to right field and Story walked. One out later Murphy doubled down the right-field line to score Story.

Cooper hit a one-out home run off reliever Carlos Estevez in the sixth, his 12th, to make it 6-3 but McMahon homered to lead off the bottom of the inning. The Rockies added two more on a bases-loaded walk and Murphy’s single to right to make it 9-3.

McMahon and Desmond hit back-to-back homers in the seventh off of Wei-Yin Chen. McMahon has homered in three straight games and four of the last five. He has 17 on the season.

Miami scored a run in the ninth off of Yency Almonte.

—Field Level Media