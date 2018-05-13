Story homers twice as Rockies blank Brewers

EditorsNote: Adds Chase Anderson scratched

Trevor Story drove in four runs with two home runs and a double, and five pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout Saturday night, delivering the Colorado Rockies a 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in Denver.

Kyle Freeland pitched into the seventh inning, and relievers Bryan Shaw, Mike Dunn, Adam Ottavino and Wade Davis limited the Brewers to one hit over the final 2 2/3 innings, helping the Rockies snap a three-game losing streak.

Story provided the Rockies’ pitchers with all the support they would need when he followed Nolan Arenado’s two-out triple with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning.

The same duo combined for a third run in the third, this time with Arenado smacking a two-out double and Story following with a double of his own.

Story then made it a two-homer game for the sixth time in his career when he connected again off Brewers starter Brent Suter with two outs and none aboard in the fifth, completing the game’s scoring.

Story’s two-homer game was his first since last August. He now has 10 homers this season.

Suter started in place of Chase Anderson, who was a late scratch with a stomach illness that will send him to the 10-day disabled list.

Freeland (3-4) allowed four hits and four walks in 6 1/3 innings, leaving after issuing one-out walks to Jett Bandy and Jonathan Villar in the seventh.

Shaw came on to get Lorenzo Cain to ground out, and Dunn then induced Christian Yelich into a flyout to end the threat.

Freeland struck out six in the fourth combined shutout of his career.

The shutout was the fifth of the season for the Colorado pitching staff. The Rockies had allowed 24 runs in their previous three games.

Suter (2-3) was pulled after five innings, having allowed four runs and seven hits. He walked one and struck out two.

Chris Iannetta had a double and a single for the Rockies, who had suffered 5-2 and 11-10 losses to the Brewers the previous two nights.

Iannetta, Story (three) and Arenado (two) combined for seven of Colorado’s nine hits.

Suter had the only extra-base hit, a double, for the Brewers, who were shut out for the eighth time this season.

—Field Level Media