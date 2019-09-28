Rockies hit three homers, end Brewers' winning streak

EditorsNote: Updates 3rd graf with Cardinals’ loss; fixed seven-run six inning in 4th graf

Sep 27, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela (49) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Blackmon, Raimel Tapia and Ryan McMahon homered, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 11-7 on Friday night in Denver.

Sam Hilliard and Daniel Murphy each had two hits for the Rockies, who stopped Milwaukee’s seven-game winning streak and slowed down the Brewers’ charge at a second straight National League Central title.

Milwaukee (89-71) trails first-place St. Louis (90-70) by one game after the Cardinals fell to the visiting Chicago Cubs 8-2 Friday.

Colorado put the game away with a seven-run sixth inning that featured a leadoff homer from Blackmon and a pinch-hit grand slam from Tapia.

Lorenzo Cain homered among his two hits, and Keston Hiura had four hits for the Brewers, who played most of the night without Ryan Braun. The left fielder exited in the middle of the second inning due to left calf discomfort after putting Milwaukee ahead 1-0 with a single in the first.

Colorado starter Antonio Senzatela (11-11) went six innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

Brewers starter Zach Davies allowed just one run on two hits and threw only 68 pitches in five innings but was lifted for a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He was in line for the win before Colorado’s sixth-inning rally.

Blackmon started the decisive surge with his 32nd homer, a shot to right-center off Ray Black (0-1). Murphy added an RBI single, and Tony Wolters walked with the bases loaded to make it 4-2.

Tapia hit the first pitch from reliever Jay Jackson just over the scoreboard in right to make it 8-2. It was his ninth of the season, four of them as a pinch hitter.

Colorado (69-91) had four hits and drew five walks in the inning.

McMahon hit a two-run homer, his 24th, and pinch hitter Yonder Alonso had an RBI single in the seventh.

The Brewers got two runs in the eighth and three more in the ninth before Mike Moustakas popped out to end the game.

The Rockies got their first run in the third on Wolters’ single that drove in Hilliard. Cain put Milwaukee back in front in the fourth inning with his 11th home run, a shot down the left field line that went 433 feet.

—Field Level Media