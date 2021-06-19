Rockies pull out 10-inning win over Brewers

C.J. Cron hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning and the host Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 on Friday in Denver for their fifth consecutive win.

Cron finished with two hits, Raimel Tapia had doubled and singled to extend his hitting streak to 15 games and Brendan Rodgers and Garrett Hampson also had two hits apiece for the Rockies.

Luis Urias homered among his two hits and Willy Adames also had two hits for the Brewers, who lost their fifth game in a row.

With Ryan McMahon on second to start the 10th inning, Cron hit a 2-2 pitch from Devin Williams (2-1) into right field to win it for Colorado.

Jhoulys Chacin (1-1) pitched the top of the inning, striking out two, to earn the victory.

The Brewers forced extra innings with a run in the ninth. Omar Narvaez and Adames opened the frame with consecutive doubles off Daniel Bard, who blew a save for the fourth time in 13 chances.

The Rockies took a 1-0 lead with three singles in the second inning, one by pitcher Antonio Senzatela, which was followed by Tapia’s infield hit that drove in the run.

Senzatela allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits over six innings. He struck out four without issuing a walk.

Milwaukee tied it on Urias’ leadoff homer in the third, his eighth long ball of the season, and then went ahead in the fifth.

Adames and Urias opened the inning with singles, and Jackie Bradley Jr. doubled to right field to drive home both runners. With two outs, an error by McMahon at third allowed Bradley to score to make it 4-1.

Colorado got one back in the bottom of the inning. Tapia led off with a double, Hampson walked, both moved up on a groundout and Tapia scored on Trevor Story’s sacrifice fly to make it 4-2.

The Rockies tied it in the sixth. Rodgers led off with a double and pinch hitter Yonathan Daza doubled, ending starter Corbin Burnes’ night. One out later, Hampson doubled off Brent Suter to tie it at 4-4.

Burnes allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six in 5 1/3 innings.

Colorado went back in front in the seventh inning. McMahon drew a one-out walk, and Rodgers doubled down the right field line with two outs.

--Field Level Media