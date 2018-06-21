Arenado's 5-RBI game leads Rockies past Mets

Nolan Arenado homered and drove in five runs, and the Colorado Rockies beat the visiting New York Mets 6-4 Thursday.

Arenado continued his hot streak with another big game against the Mets. After hitting just two home runs in the first 15 games of June, he has four in the past seven games.

Arenado got going early against New York starter Steven Matz. After leadoff man DJ LeMahieu singled and Matz hit Charlie Blackmon with a pitch, Arenado hit a 1-2 changeup into the left field seats to give Colorado a 3-1 lead.

An inning later, Arenado doubled off the wall in right to drive in two more and put the Rockies up 5-1.

His five RBIs tied a season high.

The Mets took a 1-0 lead in the first on Todd Frazier’s eighth home run of the season. They scored another in the third when Amed Rosario led off with a single, moved to second on Matz’s sacrifice and came home on Brandon Nimmo’s single to make it 5-2.

New York loaded the bases off Kyle Freeland in the fourth, but second baseman LeMahieu made a juggling catch of Rosario’s popup to end the threat.

Freeland (7-6) settled down allow just two runs on five hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked four. It was the 10th time in his last 11 starts he has pitched at least six innings.

Matz (3-5) allowed five runs on eight hits but settled down after Arenado’s double to go 5 2/3 innings. He fanned six and walked two.

New York got closer in the eighth when Frazier and Michael Conforto hit no-out singles to put runners at the corners. Rockies reliever Yency Almonte, called up earlier and making his major league debut, replaced Chris Rusin and gave up a sacrifice fly to Wilmer Flores that made it 5-3 before getting Devin Mesoraco to ground into a double play.

Gerardo Parra’s sacrifice fly restored Colorado’s three-run cushion in the bottom of the eighth. The Mets scored a run in the ninth on a Jose Reyes groundout before Jake McGee completed his first save.

—Field Level Media