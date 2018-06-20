FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018 / 5:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Rockies go deep, hold off Mets, 10-8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nolan Arenado hit the first of three consecutive home runs in a six-run third inning, and the Colorado Rockies held on to beat the visiting New York Mets 10-8 on Tuesday night.

Trevor Story and Ian Desmond also homered in the third to help the Rockies end an eight-game home losing streak. It was the longest home losing streak since Colorado lost nine in a row at Mile High Stadium in its inaugural 1993 season.

Asdrubal Cabrera and Kevin Plawecki had two hits apiece for New York, which had its three-game winning streak snapped.

The Rockies suffered three-game sweeps against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks while losing eight in a row at Coors Field.

The start of the game was delayed more than an hour due to a rainstorm that blew through the area in the early evening.

The teams started scoring right away. New York scored a run in the first and the Rockies responded with two in the bottom of the inning. The Mets tied it in the second but Colorado put together a game-changing inning in the third.

Charlie Blackmon led off with a single off Jason Vargas (2-6) and Arenado, who had three hits, followed with his 14th homer of the season to put the Rockies ahead 4-2. Story hit his team-leading 16th homer and Desmond followed with his 15th.

It was the first time Colorado hit back-to-back-to-back homers since May 27, 2010.

The Rockies, who finished with 16 hits, added to the lead on a run-scoring double by Noel Cuevas and an RBI single by pitcher German Marquez.

Marquez (5-7) allowed four runs on six hits, and he also had an RBI and scored a run to help his cause.

Carlos Gonzalez hit a solo homer in the fourth to extend the lead to 9-2 before the Mets scored two times in the fifth and seventh innings to get within 10-6. New York scored two runs in the ninth off struggling closer Wade Davis

—Field Level Media

