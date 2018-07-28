Freeland cools A's as Rockies win, 3-1

Kyle Freeland pitched six shutout innings, Nolan Arenado homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the streaking Oakland Athletics 3-1 in Denver on Friday night.

Adam Ottavino pitched the ninth for his fourth save, and Carlos Gonzalez had three hits for the Rockies, who have won eight of 10.

Jed Lowrie had an RBI double and Matt Chapman had two hits for Oakland.

The A’s had won 13 of their last 16 games before Friday to move to 18 games above .500 and climb into the playoff hunt. Heading into the weekend, Oakland was a game behind Seattle for the second American League wild card.

The Rockies were able to cool off the A’s and continue their strong play for the month. After going 11-16 in June, Colorado is 14-5 in July and two games behind the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.

Freeland (9-6) held scoreless an Oakland team that averaged 8.5 runs during its six-game winning streak. The A’s loaded the bases with one out in the fifth, but Freeland got Stephen Piscotty to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Freeland allowed five hits, struck out five and walked three in his six innings.

The Rockies took the early lead when Noel Cuevas, Gonzalez and Garrett Hampson led off the second with consecutive singles. Sean Manaea (9-7) limited the damage by striking out Chris Iannetta before getting Freeland to ground into a force at home and retiring Charlie Blackmon.

Manaea allowed three runs on nine hits and struck out five in five innings.

Colorado extended its lead in the fifth inning. Blackmon led off with a double and came home on Ian Desmond’s single, but Desmond was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double. Arenado followed with his NL-leading 26th home run.

Lowrie got Oakland on the board with an RBI double in the seventh. The A’s loaded the bases in the eighth, but Chapman struck out to end the inning.

—Field Level Media