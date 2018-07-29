Murphy, Marquez help Rockies finish sweep of Athletics

Tom Murphy homered, German Marquez pitched into the eighth inning, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2 in Denver on Sunday to sweep the three-game weekend series.

Ryan McMahon had two hits and Wade Davis pitched the ninth for his 30th save for Colorado. The Rockies have won four straight and 11 of their last 13 to move 10 games above .500.

Matt Chapman and Khris Davis homered for Oakland, which came into the weekend on a six-game winning streak but couldn’t solve Colorado’s pitching.

The A’s, who averaged 10.25 runs in a four-game sweep of Texas last week, scored just four runs in the three games against Colorado. All three Rockies’ starters recorded wins in the series.

The Rockies took the lead in the second inning. McMahon, recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque before the game, led off with a double down the left-field line. Murphy followed with a home run, his second, to give Colorado a 2-0 lead.

McMahon helped the Rockies extend the lead in the third. Trevor Story beat out an infield hit with two outs and McMahon followed with an RBI double to the right-center field gap to make it 3-0.

Chapman led off the fourth with his 13th home run of the season and Davis hit his 28th leading off the seventh to get Oakland within 3-2.

Marquez (9-8) was on paternity leave for the birth of his son, Damian, with his girlfriend, Diluanny, in Venezuela earlier in the week. He returned to allow two runs on five hits and struck out eight over 7 2/3 innings.

Oakland starter Frankie Montas (5-3) was making his second start since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday. He got a no-decision in his start against Texas that day but took the loss Sunday after allowing three runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Other than a six-run 10th inning by Houston on Tuesday, Colorado allowed two or fewer runs throughout the five-game homestand.

