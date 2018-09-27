Rockies power past Phillies for seventh straight win

David Dahl, Trevor Story and Gerardo Parra homered, helping the Colorado Rockies move closer to their first division title with a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Denver on Thursday.

The Rockies (89-70) increased their National League West lead over the idle Los Angeles Dodgers to a full game with their seventh straight win. Colorado hosts the Washington Nationals for a season-ending three-game weekend series with a magic number of three to win the division.

Carlos Santana and Jose Bautista homered and Jake Arietta (10-11) tossed six solid innings in his last start of the year for struggling Philadelphia. The Phillies have lost eight in a row.

Dahl started things in the bottom of the first with his 14th home run to center field, becoming the second Colorado player to homer in four straight games this season. Nolan Arenado did it from June 19-23.

He is the first Rockies player to homer in four straight games against Philadelphia.

Story made it 2-0 with a solo homer in the second, his team-leading 35th of the season. Carlos Gonzalez followed with a double and scored on a passed ball and Arrieta’s wild pitch.

Bautista got Philadelphia on the board with a solo homer in the top of the third, his 13th of the season.

Antonio Senzatela missed out on qualifying for the win when he walked Roman Quinn with two outs in the fifth and gave up an infield single to Rhys Hoskins. Scott Oberg (8-1) came on and fanned Santana to preserve the two-run lead.

Parra’s pinch-hit homer and Dahl’s RBI triple in the seventh made it 5-1, but Santana’s two-run shot off Adam Ottavino in the eighth to make it a close game. The Phillies got the tying run on base, but Ottavino struck out the next three batters to end the inning.

Wade Davis allowed a leadoff single in the ninth but got the next three for his NL-leading 42nd save in 48 opportunities.

