Blackmon homer in 12th lifts Rockies past Phillies

Charlie Blackmon hit a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the 12th inning as the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Friday night in Denver.

Trevor Story also homered, and David Dahl, Ian Desmond and Blackmon had two hits each for the Rockies, who have won five in a row.

Bryce Harper had five hits and Rhys Hoskins and Maikel Franco had three hits apiece for the Phillies, who saw two players leave with injuries.

Andrew McCutchen was hurt on a swing in the second inning and left later in the game. Shortstop Scott Kingery suffered a right hamstring injury running to first in his third at-bat and was pulled for Phil Gosselin.

The Phillies took a 3-2 lead on Harper’s RBI double in the top of the 12th off Chad Bettis (1-2) but Colorado came back against Juan Nicasio (0-1).

Tony Wolters drew a one-out walk and after Raimel Tapia popped out, Blackmon hit a 1-2 fastball into the Philadelphia bullpen to end it.

It was his first home run of the season.

The Phillies scored in the top of the first off starter German Marquez. McCutchen and Harper singled to put runners at the corners with one out. Hoskins drove in McCutchen with a single to left to make it 1-0.

Philadelphia added another run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by J.T. Realmuto that drove in Harper.

The Phillies threatened to increase the lead in the sixth when they loaded the bases with two outs against reliever Brian Shaw but Realmuto struck out to end the inning.

Phillies starter Vince Velasquez was cruising until the sixth. Story homered with one out to make it 2-1 and Desmond doubled to left with two outs. He was initially called out sliding into second but the call was reversed upon review.

Colorado took advantage with Garrett Hampson’s RBI double that tied it.

The Phillies again loaded the bases in the top of the 11th on Harper’s leadoff double and two walks but Harrison Musgrave got Franco ground out to first base to end the threat.

