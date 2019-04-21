Harper, Phillies outlast Rockies in Denver

Bryce Harper homered, Phil Gosselin drove in three runs with a double, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Colorado Rockies 8-5 in Denver on Saturday night.

Apr 20, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) rounds the bases on a solo home run in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Coors Field.

Andrew McCutchen also homered and Rhys Hoskins had three hits for the Phillies.

Aaron Nola (2-0) struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings for the win, giving up nine hits and walking one while surrendering three runs. Hector Neris got the last five outs for his third save.

Charlie Blackmon homered and fell a double short of the cycle and Raimel Tapia also went deep for the Rockies, who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Antonio Senzatela (1-1) gave up four runs on seven hits in six innings. He struck out three and walked one.

Philadelphia rallied against Senzatela in the fourth inning to take the lead for good. Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto and Roman Quinn led off the inning with singles to load the bases and Gosselin followed with his three-run double to right-center to give the Phillies a 4-3 lead.

Harper, who had a five-hit game in Friday’s 12-inning loss, hit his fifth home run — a three-run shot — just into the stands in right field to make it 7-3 in the seventh inning.

The Rockies scored two runs in the eighth on Ian Desmond’s sacrifice fly and Blackmon’s triple, his fourth hit of the night. Trevor Story nearly tied it but his blast down the right-field line went just foul.

McCutchen’s homer to lead off the ninth made it a three-run game.

Blackmon won Friday’s game with a walk-off two-run homer in the 12th inning, and the next pitch he saw — Nola’s first pitch Saturday — he hit into the Rockies bullpen to give Colorado a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Tapia made it 2-0 when he used his speed to leg out an inside-the-park homer in the second inning. His drive hit the top of the wall in right-center field and bounced back. He motored around the bases and slid in as Gosselin’s relay to catcher Cesar Hernandez was high.

The Phillies got one back on Hernandez’s RBI single in the third. Colorado loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning but managed to score just one run, on Story’s single.

