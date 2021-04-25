Rhys Hoskins homers twice to boost Phils past Rockies

Rhys Hoskins hit two home runs, Nick Maton had two hits and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Colorado Rockies 7-5 in Denver on Saturday night.

Aaron Nola (2-1) pitched seven innings, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out four to get his second straight win. Nola also scored two runs to help his cause.

Hector Neris got the final three outs for his third save.

Ryan McMahon homered and C.J. Cron had two hits for Colorado, which had its three-game winning streak stopped.

The Rockies got on the board with a run in the first inning. Raimel Tapia, who hit a walk-off homer in the ninth Friday night, led off with a double, moved to third on a groundout and scored on Trevor Story’s sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.

Philadelphia answered with a big third inning off of starter Antonio Senzatela.

Nola led off with a single and one out later, Hoskins homered to center to make it 2-1. Bryce Harper followed with a walk, J.T. Realmuto and Didi Gregorius hit consecutive singles to score Harper and Alec Bohm’s sacrifice fly made it 4-1.

Senzatela allowed four runs on five hits in five innings for the no-decision.

Colorado came back in the fifth. Catcher Elias Diaz singled with one out, pinch hitter Alan Trejo doubled and Tapia’s grounder to first scored the first run. McMahon then hit his seventh homer into the seats in right to tie it 4-4.

The Phillies retook the lead in the sixth off reliever Jhoulys Chacin (0-1), who nearly got out of the inning after the first two batters reached. Diaz threw out Maton at third on Nola’s bunt and then threw out Roman Quinn trying to steal third.

Chacin walked Andrew McCutchen and Hoskins hit his second homer of the night and third in two games to make it 7-4. It was his sixth of the season.

Colorado added a run on Tapia’s RBI groundout in the eighth.

--Field Level Media