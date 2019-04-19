Rockies' McMahon returns to hit 2 HRs in win over Phils

EditorsNote: Corrected Eflin’s strikeout total in 6th graf

Apr 18, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland (21) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan McMahon, in his first game back from the injured list, hit two home runs and drove in five runs, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 on Thursday night in Denver.

Kyle Freeland (2-3) gave up just two hits over six scoreless innings to get his first win since Opening Day, and Tony Wolters had three hits for Colorado. The Rockies have won four straight following an eight-game slide, and they won for the first time in six home games this season.

J.T. Realmuto homered, and Cesar Hernandez singled three times for the Phillies.

McMahon, who had been sidelined since straining left elbow on April 5, broke a scoreless tie in the sixth inning against Zach Eflin (2-2).

Philadelphia shortstop Scott Kingery’s throwing error allowed Nolan Arenado to reach to lead off, and Trevor Story followed with a single up the middle. McMahon then hit a 1-1 changeup into the Colorado bullpen to make it 3-0.

Eflin allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out two over six innings.

Carlos Estevez came on for Freeland to start the seventh. With one out, he hit Rhys Hoskins with a pitch, then gave up Realmuto’s home run into the seats in right to make it 3-2.

The Rockies padded their lead in the bottom of the inning. David Dahl, also back from the injured list, hit a one-out double, advanced to third on Arenado’s single and scored on Story’s sacrifice fly. McMahon followed with his second long ball of the night for the first multi-homer game of his career.

Neither team could mount any real threat through the first five innings. Freeland didn’t give up a hit until Eflin singled with two outs in the third.

Colorado had more traffic but no runs through five. The Rockies had runners on first and second with one out in the second, but Garrett Hampson hit into a fielder’s choice at third and Wolters grounded out.

Colorado had two runners on again in the fifth, but Dahl grounded into an inning-ending double play.

—Field Level Media