Pirates hit 3 HRs, crush Rockies in Denver

Kevin Newman hit one of three Pittsburgh home runs and finished with three hits, Bryan Reynolds and Jacob Stallings also had three hits, and the Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 11-4 in Denver on Saturday night.

Aug 31, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Joe Musgrove (59) delivers a pitch in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

Josh Bell and Jose Osuna also went deep and Adam Frazier had two of Pittsburgh’s 17 hits. Colin Moran singled in the eighth to extend his hitting streak to 11 games.

Daniel Murphy and Ryan McMahon homered and Charlie Blackmon and Garrett Hampson added two hits apiece for Colorado. The Rockies have lost five in a row and fell to .500 at home.

Pittsburgh starter Joe Musgrove (9-12) allowed three runs on eight hits and struck out five with one walk over six innings to get his first win since July 30 at Cincinnati.

Colorado’s Tim Melville (1-1) entered Saturday with a 0.75 ERA in two starts but was roughed up for five runs — four earned — on six hits in two innings.

Newman homered to left-center on the first pitch of the game, his 10th of the season. He also led off Thursday’s game with a home run.

Reynolds followed with a single and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0. The Pirates added three more in the second when Frazier and Stallings led off with singles and one out later Newman singled to drive in Frazier. Reynolds doubled in the next at-bat to drive in two and make it 5-0.

McMahon homered in the second, his 19th, and Nolan Arenado hit a sacrifice fly in the third to make it 5-2. The Pirates answered in the fourth with solo homers by Bell and Osuna. Bell’s was his team-leading 35th of the season and reached the second deck in right.

Sam Hilliard tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth to make it 7-3. He prevented a home run by pinch hitter Pablo Reyes in the seventh, reaching over the wall to knock the ball back for an RBI double. The Pirates tacked on two more unearned runs in the inning.

Murphy led off the bottom of the eighth with his 12th homer.

