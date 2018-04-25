Freeland, Rockies shut out Padres

EditorsNote: Editors: Changing ‘Pounder’ to ‘Pounders’ in last graph

Kyle Freeland tossed seven innings for his first win of the season, and the Colorado Rockies bounced back from a rough series opener to beat the visiting San Diego Padres 8-0 on Tuesday night.

Trevor Story hit a grand slam in a five-run second inning to pace the Rockies. The Padres were coming off a 13-5 win Monday at Coors Field.

Colorado’s big night at the plate spoiled the major league debut of San Diego’s Eric Lauer. The left-hander had his contract selected earlier Tuesday and took the mound at Coors Field, which has been tough on pitchers since it opened in 1995.

Lauer’s outing wasn’t memorable. He got the first batter he faced but then the Rockies loaded the bases on a single and two walks. Lauer (0-1) got Chris Iannetta to ground into a potential double play, but an error led to Colorado’s 2-0 lead.

The Rockies broke it open in the second. With two outs and a runner on second, DJ LeMahieu singled to drive in a run, and another single and a walk loaded the bases.

Story followed with his sixth homer of the season and second in as many nights to make it 7-0.

Lauer allowed seven runs — six earned — on six hits, struck out three and walked four in three-plus innings.

The Rockies added another run in the fifth inning when David Dahl hit a two-out triple off reliever Adam Cimber and Ian Desmond drove him in with a single to make it 8-0.

It was more than enough for Freeland, who produced his best outing since taking a no-hitter into the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox on July 9, 2017. On Tuesday, Freeland struck out eight, walked two and allowed three hits.

Freeland was sharp despite another cold night and a delayed start. Snow and rain that hit the Denver area pushed back the first pitch 46 minutes, and the game-time temperature was 37 degrees.

Rockies reliever Bryan Shaw struck out the side in the eighth, and Brooks Pounders pitched the ninth, giving up one hit while closing out Colorado’s four-hitter.

—Field Level Media