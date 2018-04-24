Padres put up 9 in 7th to down Rockies

EditorsNote: Removes extraneous word from fourth graf

Carlos Asuaje homered and drove in four runs, Wil Myers had four hits, and the San Diego Padres used a nine-run seventh inning to beat the Colorado Rockies 13-5 on Monday night in Denver.

Franchy Cordero also homered for the Padres, who have won three of their four games at Coors Field this season.

Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story homered for the Rockies, who have dropped three of four on their current six-game homestand.

Monday was the first game between the teams since they had a bench-clearing brawl in Denver on April 11. Padres starter Luis Perdomo and Arenado received five-game suspensions after Arenado charged the mound when Perdomo’s pitch sailed behind the third baseman.

Colorado outfielder Gerardo Parra began serving his four-game suspension Sunday. Padres pitcher Buddy Baumann was also suspended.

There were no fireworks Monday, except in San Diego’s seventh-inning rally that blew open a close game. The Padres trailed 5-4 before erupting on Colorado’s bullpen.

Cordero started the rally with a two-run homer off Rockies lefty Jake McGee (0-1), and he singled later in the inning. After Myers singled and Eric Hosmer walked, Scott Oberg relieved McGee but struggled.

After Oberg got Jose Pirela to ground into a fielder’s choice, Asuaje had an RBI hit and Cory Spangenberg and Matt Szczur each had two-run singles. Myers, who also had two hits in the seventh, finished the rally with a two-run double off Antonio Senzatela.

Both teams started the game swinging the bats. The Padres took a 4-0 lead on Colorado starter Chad Bettis in the top of the first inning, backed by Asuaje’s three-run home run.

The Rockies quickly tied it on two-run home runs from Arenado and Story, then went ahead 5-4 in the third inning on a double by Ian Desmond.

San Diego starter Bryan Mitchell allowed five runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings and left with his team trailing. Robbie Erlin (1-2) struck out both batters he faced in relief of Mitchell.

Bettis yielded four runs on five hits in five innings.

