Padres snap Rockies' win streak, 4-3

Austin Hedges hit a tiebreaking home run, Eric Hosmer also went deep, and the San Diego Padres cooled off the streaking Colorado Rockies with a 4-3 win on Tuesday night in Denver.

Robbie Erlin (3-3) struck out six over five innings, and Kirby Yates got the last three outs for his fifth save.

Chris Iannetta homered for the Rockies, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Colorado came into the night a half-game behind the first-place Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West. The Rockies went 5-1 on a recent road trip, which included a sweep of a four-game series in Atlanta.

They couldn’t keep up the momentum in their return to Coors Field.

Hedges led off the sixth inning with his 10th homer of the season to break a 3-all tie. Hedges hit an 88 mph fastball from Tyler Anderson (6-6) over the wall in left-center field to give the last-place Padres the lead.

San Diego looked as if it would run away with the game in the early going. Freddy Galvis led off the game with a double on an 0-2 pitch. After Wil Myers lined out, Hosmer hit his 13th home run to center to give the Padres an early 2-0 lead.

San Diego added another run in the second on a sacrifice fly by Galvis to make it 3-0, but Colorado rallied to tie it.

With two outs and nobody on in the third, Charlie Blackmon tripled to right field, DJ LeMahieu singled to drive in the first run and then scored on Nolan Arenado’s double.

Iannetta tied it with his ninth home run leading off the fifth inning.

The Rockies had a chance to tie it or take the lead in the eighth. Pinch hitter Gerardo Parra led off with a single and Blackmon followed with another single. LeMahieu’s sacrifice bunt put runners on second and third with one out, but Craig Stammen struck out Trevor Story and got Carlos Gonzalez to ground out to end the threat.

Erlin allowed three runs on five hits and no walks. Anderson was touched for four runs on 10 hits and no walks in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out eight.

—Field Level Media