Blackmon, Desmond lead Rockies' rout of Padres

Jun 15, 2019; Denver, CO, USA;

Charlie Blackmon had four hits for the third straight game, Ian Desmond hit a grand slam and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 14-8 in Denver on Saturday night.

Blackmon became the first player in franchise history to have four hits in three straight games, and Desmond finished with five RBIs.

German Marquez (7-3) allowed seven runs on 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings, added an RBI double and scored a run for the Rockies. He walked four and struck out eight.

Ian Kinsler had three hits and drove in three runs for the Padres, and Manny Machado had two hits before being ejected from the game in the fifth inning.

Padres manager Andy Green and Matt Strahm, the Padres’ starter and losing pitcher on Thursday, were also tossed out in the sixth inning. Strahm was on the bench when he was ejected.

San Diego scored three times in the first inning. But Colorado got one back in the bottom of the first and took the lead in the second on an RBI double from Marquez, followed by RBI singles from Blackmon and Trevor Story to make it 4-3.

Machado led off the third with a double and scored on Kinsler’s single to center.

The Rockies chased San Diego starter Eric Lauer in their half of the third. Mark Reynolds doubled, Tony Wolters walked and Blackmon hit a ground-rule double to center to make it 5-4.

Lauer (5-6) gave up five runs on 10 hits in 2 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out two.

Three straight singles and a sacrifice fly to lead off the fourth gave Colorado a 7-4 lead.

The Rockies opened it up in the fifth when Desmond hit a grand slam off reliever Robbie Erlin to make it 11-4.

The Padres came right back. Eric Hosmer hit a rare three-run single on a 3-2, two-out pitch in the sixth. In the seventh inning, Wil Myers reached on a two-base error and scored on Kinsler’s double to make it 11-8.

David Dahl’s two-run triple and Desmond’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh gave Colorado a 14-8 lead.

