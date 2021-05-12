Manny Machado drives in five as Padres pound Rockies

EditorsNote: Edits fifth and eighth grafs

Manny Machado hit a two-run homer and a three-run triple, leading the San Diego Padres to an 8-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night in Denver.

The Padres got two hits apiece from Jake Cronenworth and Tommy Pham.

Reliever Miguel Diaz (1-0) tossed three shutout innings for San Diego, which was without Fernando Tatis Jr. The star shortstop tested positive for the coronavirus and was placed on the COVID-19 injured list along with two teammates, utility men Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo.

The Padres have scored 19 runs while winning each of their past two games after scoring just 13 while going 2-4 in the previous six.

The Rockies, who managed just three hits total against five pitchers, have lost four in a row and have scored just one run in the past two games.

Colorado starter Antonio Senzatela (1-4) was activated from the 10-day injured list after recovering from a right groin strain and looked fine until running into trouble in the sixth inning. He allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks in five-plus innings. Senzatela struck out four.

The Rockies got on the board first by manufacturing a run in the opening inning. Raimel Tapia led off with a walk and promptly stole second. He moved to third on Garrett Hampson’s fly to right and scored on Charlie Blackmon’s groundout to shortstop.

The score stayed that way until the fifth inning. Senzatela retired the first two batters before Cronenworth doubled to right. Machado then homered to left, his fifth homer of the season, to put San Diego ahead 2-1.

The Padres opened it up in the sixth and chased Senzatela. Tucupita Marcano led off with a walk, and Pham singled to put runners at the corners. Tyler Kinley relieved Senzatela, and Pham stole second.

Austin Nola’s sacrifice fly scored Marcano and moved Pham to third, and then Pham scored on a fielder’s choice from Ha-Seong Kim to make it 4-1. After pitcher Joe Musgrove, serving as a pinch hitter, put down a sacrifice bunt, Kinley walked Trent Grisham and Cronenworth to load the bases.

Machado then hit a bases-clearing triple just past the reach of Hampson in center field to make it 7-1. Ben Bowden took over for Kinley, and Eric Hosmer hit Bowden’s first pitch for an RBI single.

--Field Level Media