Murphy’s single lifts Rockies over Padres in walk-off

EditorsNote: Tweaks head; corrects to “placed” on IL (Graf 9)

Aug 29, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Pinch-hitter Daniel Murphy singled home Garrett Hampson with one out in the ninth inning Saturday night to give the Colorado Rockies a 4-3 walk-off victory over the visiting San Diego Padres.

Ryan McMahon singled to open the ninth against Padres reliever Craig Stammen (3-2). Hampson then drew a walk. But Josh Fuentes bunted into a force play, Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer throwing McMahon out at third.

But Murphy followed with a line-drive single to center, scoring Hampson as the throw home from Padres center fielder Trent Grisham was up the third base line.

Daniel Bard (2-2) got the win with a scoreless ninth inning.

Colorado led 3-0 as right-handed starter Antonio Senzatela shut out the Padres on seven hits and a walk with three strikeouts over seven innings.

But the Padres scored three times in the top of the eighth against reliever Carlos Estevez.

Fernando Tatis Jr. drew a walk to start the rally and Manny Machado singled to extend his hitting streak to 11 straight games. Jake Cronenworth hit a two-run double to right and Wil Myers tied the game with an RBI single.

The Rockies scored first in the third against Padres emergency starter Michel Baez. Fuentes opened the inning with a single, moved to third on a single by Troy Wolters and scored on a one-out single by Trevor Story.

Baez allowed the one run on four hits over 2 1/3 innings. He started when scheduled starter Adrian Morejon was placed on the injured list hours before the start of the game for an unspecified reason.

The Rockies added two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Matt Kemp singled and moved to second on a McMahon single. Brendan Rodgers ran for Kemp and the runners advanced on a passed ball by Padres catcher Luis Torrens. Hampson singled home Rodgers and Raimel Tapia singled home McMahon.

Earlier Saturday, the Padres made two moves to bolster their struggling bullpen. Drew Pomeranz was activated from the injured list (shoulder soreness) and pitched a scoreless eighth Saturday night. And the Padres acquired Trevor Rosenthal from Kansas City in a trade for outfielder Edward Olivares and a player to be named later.

—Field Level Media