Padres pound Rockies with five homers, 17 hits

Right-hander Chris Paddack held Colorado to two unearned runs over six innings and five Padres homered Sunday afternoon as visiting San Diego defeated the Rockies 13-2 at Coors Field to take a 2-1 edge in a four-game series.

Aug 29, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; General view South East of Coors Field towards downtown Denver before the game between the San Diego Padres against the Colorado Rockies. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Hosmer gave the Padres all the runs they would need with a three-run homer in the first off Rockies starter Ryan Castellani.

Trent Grisham opened the game with a single and moved to second when Fernando Tatis Jr. was hit by a pitch. Hosmer connected for his seventh homer of the season — a 435-foot drive to right-center — after Castellani struck out Manny Machado.

Castellani (1-2) took the loss, allowing five runs on six hits and a walk with two strikeouts in two innings.

Austin Hedges drew a walk to open the second and scored on Grisham’s triple. The center fielder then scored on Tatis’ single. Hedges drove home the Padres’ sixth run with a sacrifice fly.

After the Rockies scored two in the bottom of the sixth, Padres rookie Jake Cronenworth hit a two-run homer in the seventh as part of his three-hit game.

Jurickson Profar and Grisham hit solo homers in the top of the eighth off Jairo Diaz. Josh Naylor added a two-run homer in the ninth into the second deck down the line in right.

Paddack (3-3), who had allowed 13 runs over 14 innings in his three previous starts, gave up five hits, three of which never left the infield. He issued one walk and stuck out eight.

The Rockies got on the board with two in the bottom of the sixth. Raimel Tapia and Nolan Arenado reached on infield hits around a Paddack strikeout of Trevor Story. Tapia scored when Hosmer was charged with an error and Ryan McMahon singled home the second run.

Machado extended his hitting streak to 12 straight games with a pair of singles. Grisham fell a double short of the third cycle in Padres history. Grisham, Cronenworth and Fernando Tatis Jr. all had three hits as the Padres totaled 17. San Diego has amassed 47 hits in the first three games of the series.

—Field Level Media