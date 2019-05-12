Padres push across run in ninth to edge Rockies

Hunter Renfroe and Wil Myers homered, Greg Garcia knocked in the go-ahead run in the ninth inning, and the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 4-3 in Denver on Saturday night.

May 11, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Wil Myers (4) participates in batting practice prior to a game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Blackmon homered for the Rockies.

Blackmon’s homer off Craig Stammen (4-1) in the eighth tied it at 3, but the Padres rallied in the ninth off Wade Davis (1-1). Myers started things with a one-out single before Davis walked the next two to load the bases.

Garcia hit a grounder to second, but Garrett Hampson’s throw home was late.

San Diego closer Kirby Yates struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth for his 16th save.

Both starters were in control early and struck out the side in the first inning. The only blemish for Colorado’s Jon Gray before the sixth inning was Renfroe’s two-out home run to left-center field, his 10th, in the fourth that made it 1-0.

San Diego starter Joey Lucchesi was given a 2-0 lead when the Padres added a run in the sixth inning.

Manny Machado reached on a one-out single, moved to second on a wild pitch by Gray and scored on Eric Hosmer’s single to right field. Gray escaped further damage by fanning Renfroe and getting Ty France to line out to second.

In the bottom of the inning, Trevor Story doubled into the gap in right-center field with one out, and Lucchesi was lifted for reliever Gerardo Reyes. Story moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Nolan Arenado’s sacrifice fly to right to make it 2-1.

Lucchesi allowed one run on three hits. He struck out four and walked one in 5 1/3 innings.

Myers restored the two-run lead with a home run leading off the seventh. It was his seventh of the season. Austin Hedges followed with a single to chase Gray, who allowed three runs on eight hits, striking out eight, in six-plus innings.

The Rockies answered again in the seventh on David Dahl’s double and Tony Wolters’ RBI single to make it 3-2.

—Field Level Media