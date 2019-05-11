Pitcher Marquez drives in three as Rockies blast Padres

German Marquez hit a three-run double to help back his solid outing on the mound, Ian Desmond had two of his three singles in a seven-run fourth inning, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 12-2 in Denver on Friday night.

May 10, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; General wide angle view of Coors Field during the second inning between the San Diego Padres against the Colorado Rockies. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Story homered among his three hits and Charlie Blackmon had two hits and scored three runs for the Rockies.

Manny Machado had three hits in his first trip to Coors Field since signing with San Diego and Franmil Reyes also had three hits for the Padres.

Story gave the Rockies a 2-0 lead with his ninth home run of the season in the third inning, and then Colorado sent 11 men to the plate in the fourth inning to blow it open.

Desmond led off with a single, David Dahl followed with a base hit and Garrett Hampson walked to load the bases. Tony Wolters drove in Desmond with an infield single, and then Marquez came to the plate. He took the first two pitches and then drove Eric Lauer’s fastball to center field to clear the bases and give Colorado a 6-0 lead.

Lauer ended his night by walking Blackmon. Matt Wisler came on and struck out Story and Nolan Arenado before Daniel Murphy drove in two with a double and Desmond made it 9-0 with his second single of the fourth.

Lauer (2-4) allowed eight runs on eight hits in three-plus innings and saw his ERA climb from 4.30 to 5.75.

San Diego started the fifth with three straight singles to get a run. Marquez struck out the next two batters before Ty France had an RBI single to make it 9-2.

Marquez (4-2) left in the sixth after giving up a two-out single. He scattered 10 hits, struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter.

The Rockies added some insurance runs in the eighth inning off reliever Phil Maton. Blackmon and Story singled with one out, Arenado drove them both in with a triple and then scored on Murphy’s ground out.

