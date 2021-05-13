Rockies earn split of twin bill with walk-off win over Padres

Josh Fuentes hit a walk-off single in the eighth inning and also homered, and the host Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 3-2 in Denver in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Slideshow ( 81 images )

San Diego won the first game, 5-3.

Yonathan Daza had two hits and right-hander Yency Almonte (1-1) pitched the eighth for the Rockies, who stopped a five-game skid.

Austin Nola had two hits for the shorthanded Padres.

San Diego was down several key players due to COVID-19 issues. Wil Myers and Fernando Tatis Jr. were placed on the injured list after testing positive for the virus, and Jurickson Profar, Eric Hosmer and Jorge Mateo landed on the IL due to contact tracing.

Colorado got the win in extra innings after escaping a Padres rally in the top of the eighth. Charlie Blackmon started the inning on second base and Nick Ramirez (0-1) intentionally walked Ryan McMahon.

Ramirez got Matt Adams to hit into a double play, but Fuentes hit a one-hopper off the wall in center to drive in Blackmon.

The hit ended San Diego’s modest three-game winning streak.

The Padres took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Nola started things with a one-out single, and after lefty starter Austin Gomber struck out Tucupita Marcano for the second out Ha-Seong Kim doubled to right to drive in Nola.

Colorado came right back in its half of the inning against starter Blake Snell. Daza led off with a double to right, and Fuentes followed with a homer to left, his third of the season, to put the Rockies in front.

It was Colorado’s first home run at Coors Field in four games.

Snell allowed two runs on five hits and struck out seven in four innings. He walked three.

Gomber allowed one run (unearned) on four hits and struck out six in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one.

The Padres tied it in the seventh. Brian O’Grady doubled to right-center field and moved to third on a wild pitch. Victor Caratini singled to right to tie the game at 2-2.

--Field Level Media