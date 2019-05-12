Rockies pile up runs, hold on to beat Padres

Charlie Blackmon drove in three runs with a pair of homers, and Daniel Murphy hit a three-run double and Raimel Tapia followed with a two-run homer in a five-run seventh inning Sunday afternoon as the Colorado Rockies defeated the visiting San Diego Padres 10-7 in Denver.

May 12, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nick Margevicius (25) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Senzatela (3-2), who retired 14 straight hitters before Wil Myers singled with two out in the seventh, allowed three runs on four hits over 6 2/3 innings with two walks and seven strikeouts, as the Rockies won the rubber match of the three-game series.

Blackmon homered twice off Padres left-handed rookie starter Nick Margevicius, who fell to 2-4.

Blackmon’s first homer, a two-run shot, capped the Rockies’ four-run second inning. Tapia and Ryan McMahon opened the inning with back-to-back doubles for the game’s first run. Tony Wolters singled home McMahon, and Blackmon homered into the right-field stands.

The Padres scored in the top of the third. Margevicius opened with a single and scored on a sacrifice fly by Manny Machado.

Blackmon’s second homer of the game, a two-out shot in the fourth, was his third in two games and eighth of the season.

Margevicius allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk with five strikeouts in five innings.

The Padres chased Senzatela while scoring two runs in the top of the seventh on RBI hits by Alex Dickerson and Greg Garcia to draw to within 5-3.

But the Rockies put it away with five runs in the bottom of the inning.

The Rockies loaded the bases against Gerardo Reyes, who didn’t retire a hitter, on a single by Trevor Story, a hit batter (David Dahl) and an intentional walk to Nolan Arenado.

Murphy pinch-hit for Mark Reynolds and greeted left-handed reliever Brad Wieck with the three-run double into the right-field corner. Tapia followed with a homer to left center.

Tapia had a double and a homer, scored two runs and drove in two. Dahl was 3-for-4 and reached base four times.

The Padres scored four runs in the top of the ninth off Seunghwan Oh on singles by Wil Myers, Manuel Margot and Garcia for the first run, followed by a three-run homer by Franmil Reyes. Scott Oberg came on to get the final out.

—Field Level Media