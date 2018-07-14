Story, Blackmon power Rockies past Mariners, 10-7

Trevor Story homered and drove in four runs and Charlie Blackmon also homered as the Colorado Rockies beat the Seattle Mariners 10-7 in Denver on Friday night.

Tony Wolters had three RBIs for the Rockies, who won their third straight. Harrison Musgrave (1-3) got his first career win with three innings of relief, and Wade Davis pitched the ninth for his 26th save.

Ben Gamel had three hits, and Kyle Seager and Denard Span had two each for Seattle, which has lost two straight.

Both starters were recalled from Triple-A to pitch in the game. Seattle’s Christian Bergman (0-1) took the roster spot of James Paxton, who went on the 10-day disabled list with lower back inflammation, while Jeff Hoffman was an emergency fill-in for the Rockies when Antonio Senzatela was scratched with a blister on his pitching hand.

Seattle took a two-run lead in the first when Dee Gordon and Jean Segura led off with singles. Hoffman’s errant pickoff attempt allowed Gordon to score from third, and Mitch Haniger followed with a single to drive in Segura.

Blackmon’s solo homer, his 19th on the season, in the bottom of the inning made it 2-1, and the Rockies tied it in the second on a Wolters RBI groundout.

Story gave the Rockies a 4-2 lead with a two-run homer in the third, his 19th, and Bergman’s single on a drawn-in infield in the fourth drove in Chris Herrmann, who had tripled, cutting the Mariners’ deficit to one run.

The Rockies scored four times in the fifth. Gerardo Parra and Ian Desmond had run-scoring singles, and Wolters delivered a two-run single off reliever James Pazos to make it 8-3.

Story made it 10-3 in the sixth with a two-run double off of reliever Mike Morin.

The Mariners closed the gap in the seventh. Musgrave walked two and allowed an RBI single with one out, and Span drove in two more with a triple off Chris Rusin.

Scott Oberg came on and gave up an RBI single to Gamel around two strikeouts that made it 10-7.

