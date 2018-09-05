5-run inning propels Rockies past Giants

EditorsNote: revises second and fourth grafs

Carlos Gonzalez hit a bases-clearing triple, pinch hitter Ryan McMahon homered, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Tuesday night in Denver.

David Dahl also went deep for Colorado, which scored five times in the seventh inning to record its 40th comeback win of the season to maintain its lead in the National League West.

Gorkys Hernandez continued his dominance of Colorado pitching with a home run, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Rockies from winning their fourth straight.

Rockies starter German Marquez had another strong outing but couldn’t get the victory. He followed up his career-high 13-strikeout performance at San Diego by fanning 11 Giants in 6 2/3 innings. He allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks.

Chris Rusin (2-2) got the last out of the critical seventh inning to pick up the victory and help Colorado stay in first place.

The Rockies are trying to win their first division title, and the three-game series against San Francisco starts a 10-game homestand against NL West opponents. Colorado rallied to win Monday’s game after blowing a four-run lead and came back again Tuesday.

With the Tuesday night game tied 1-1, Hernandez hit a two-out solo home run off Marquez in the top of the seventh inning. It was his 15th of the season and the seventh time he has homered against Colorado this year.

The Rockies came right back in the bottom of the inning against reliever Reyes Moronta (5-2). McMahon tied it with his fifth home run, a 438-foot shot to center, and Charlie Blackmon followed with a single and a steal of second. After a walk to DJ LeMahieu, a wild pitch put runners on second and third.

Moronta intentionally walked Nolan Arenado, and Ty Blach came on to face Gonzalez. The veteran lined a 1-2 pitch through the gap in left-center for a triple and a 5-2 Colorado lead.

The Rockies loaded the bases again with a pair of walks, and Gerardo Parra drew a walk off Sam Dyson to drive in another run.

Colorado sent 11 batters to the plate in the five-run seventh.

