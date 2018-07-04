Rockies prove too powerful for Giants

EditorsNote: Minor tweaks in 4th and 5th grafs

Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon homered, Antonio Senzatela pitched seven shutout innings and the Colorado Rockies beat the visiting San Francisco Giants 8-1 on Tuesday night.

Blackmon finished with three hits and Trevor Story had an RBI triple for the Rockies, who have won 14 of their last 16 home games against San Francisco.

Alen Hanson had two hits and an RBI for the Giants, who have dropped two in a row after winning seven of eight.

Senzatela (3-1) was recalled Tuesday to pitch in Jon Gray’s rotation spot after Gray was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday. With Chad Bettis on the 10-day disabled list with a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand, Senzatela could stay in the rotation for the near future.

Senzatela, who made 10 relief appearances before being optioned to Albuquerque on May 3, worked out of a jam in the first after Hanson and Brandon Crawford had singles to put runners on the corners with two outs.

Senzatela allowed only a leadoff single to Brandon Belt in the fourth the rest of the way. He retired the last 12 batters he faced and struck out four and didn’t walk a batter.

Blackmon gave Colorado the lead with a one-out homer in the first inning. The home run, his 15th, was his first since June 20.

The Rockies added another run on Gerardo Parra’s RBI single with two outs in the frame.

Colorado made it 3-0 in the third when Carlos Gonzalez laced a two-out single to right-center and Story followed with his triple to the right field corner.

Arenado doubled the score in the fifth when he hit Chris Stratton’s full-count pitch over the wall in center to make it 6-0. It was his National League-leading 22nd homer.

DJ LeMahieu’s two-out double in the sixth drove in Ian Desmond and chased Stratton. LeMahieu came home on Blackmon’s single to make it 8-0.

Stratton (8-6) allowed eight runs on 11 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

