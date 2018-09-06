Rockies' Story blasts 3 HRs in win over Giants

EditorsNote: revises lede, headline; fixes play-by-play in eighth graf

Trevor Story produced the first three-homer game of his career, and the surging Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3 on Wednesday night in Denver to complete a three-game sweep.

Story’s big night off starter Andrew Suarez (6-10) helped the Rockies earn their fifth straight win and increase their lead in the NL West to 1 1/2 games over the Los Angeles Dodgers and two games over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Harrison Musgrave (2-3) tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Antonio Senzatela to earn the victory, and Adam Ottavino got his sixth save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Aramis Garcia hit his second homer of the season for the Giants, who have lost five straight.

The start of the game was delayed 1 hour, 8 minutes because of rain.

Story hit his first home run just past the seats in left field to give the Rockies a 2-1 lead in the first inning. His second one, hit in the fourth inning, went an estimated 505 feet, according to Statcast. It is the longest home run in franchise history and the longest since Statcast began measuring home run distances in 2015.

It was also the longest homer hit at Coors Field in its 24-year history.

The Giants took the early lead after Joe Panik and Alen Hanson opened the game with consecutive bloop singles, putting runners at the corners. Evan Longoria’s double-play grounder produced a run.

The Rockies came back in the bottom of the inning on Nolan Arenado’s sacrifice fly, and Story followed with his first home run, which went an estimated 459 feet.

San Francisco tied it in the third, and Garcia hit a solo homer in the fourth to give the Giants a brief 3-2 lead. Story’s second bomb tied it in the bottom of the inning.

His third home run of the night gave Colorado a 4-3 lead. Story has 31 long balls this season, tied with Arenado for the team lead.

He had a chance for a fourth but struck out leading off the eighth inning.

Suarez surrendered five runs on six hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out five.

