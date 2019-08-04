Arenado, Story power Rockies over Giants

Trevor Story homered for the third straight game, Nolan Arenado went deep twice and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 6-2 in Denver on Sunday.

Aug 4, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop Donovan Solano (7) runs out his solo home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Blackmon had three hits and starter Kyle Freeland (3-9) went five innings to get his first win since April 18.

Sunday marked the final game San Francisco’s Bruce Bochy managed at Coors Field. His 214 games in Denver are more than double any other opposing skipper. He finished 96-118 there, with the 96 wins also the most by any opposing manager.

Donovan Solano hit two home runs for the Giants, who have dropped four of their last six games.

The Rockies took control in the first inning. Trailing 1-0, Blackmon led off the frame with a double and Story homered on the next pitch. It was the fifth straight game Story has homered against the Giants.

One out later Arenado hit his first home run of the game and his first since July 20.

The Rockies increased the lead in the third. Blackmon led off with a double, moved to third on a wild pitch and Story walked. Daniel Murphy singled to drive in Blackmon, and Story scored on Arenado’s double-play grounder to make it 5-2.

Arenado led off the fifth with his 24th home run of the season. It is his third multi-home run game of the year and first since May 24th against Baltimore.

Solano homered on the second pitch of the game and then hit his fourth home run of the season with one out in the third. It was the second multi-homer game of his career, with the other one coming Sept. 25, 2012, when he was with the Miami Marlins.

The Giants managed just three hits after that and didn’t get a runner past first base. Steven Duggar led off the seventh with a single but was doubled up when Murphy snared Mike Yastrzemski’s liner and stepped on the first base bag.

