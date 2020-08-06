Belt's 3-run homer powers Giants' win over Rockies

Brandon Belt hit a three-run home run and Logan Webb pitched five strong innings as the San Francisco Giants held on for a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday in Denver.

Aug 5, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) stretches before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

After two consecutive defeats at Coors Field, and three straight overall, the Giants were able to slow the powerful Rockies’ offense. Colorado saw its eight-game streak of scoring at least five runs come to an end, and its four-game winning streak was halted.

Belt hit his homer in the fourth inning to give the Giants a 3-2 lead. He also doubled and scored a run in the sixth on a Wilmer Flores single for a 4-2 advantage.

Webb (1-0) gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits in five-plus innings with no walks and four strikeouts. It was his first career start against the Rockies, who had won eight of their first 10 games. Trevor Gott pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his third save in three chances.

Nolan Arenado hit a home run in the seventh inning for the Rockies to cut the advantage to 4-3, his third long ball in three games against San Francisco. Before the series started, Arenado did not have an extra-base hit, having collected just seven singles.

The Rockies took a 1-0 lead in the first inning after Charlie Blackmon’s single scored David Dahl from third base. The run was unearned as Dahl reached base on a fielding error by Giants third baseman Donovan Solano.

Colorado made it 2-0 in the third on a Dahl sacrifice fly to right field that scored Sam Hilliard.

After getting a day off Tuesday, Solano extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the fourth inning ahead of Belt’s home run. It was the first homer for Belt, who started the delayed season on the injured list due to a sore right heel.

In his longest of his three outings this season, Rockies starter Jon Gray (0-1) gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits over six innings. He struck out two without issuing a walk.

—Field Level Media