Crawford records eight RBIs as Giants crush Rockies

Brandon Crawford hit two home runs and drove in a career-high eight runs as the San Francisco Giants continued their hot hitting in a 19-2 romp over the host Colorado Rockies in the opener of a double-header Monday afternoon.

Jul 15, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Jeff Samardzija (29) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Right-handers Dereck Rodriguez (3-5, 5.27) of the Giants and Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-1, 6.00) of the Rockies were scheduled to pitch the nightcap.

The Giants jumped on Rockies starter German Marquez (8-5) for 11 runs and 11 hits in 2 2/3 innings en route to the fifth double-digit run explosion in their past 11 games. San Francisco has totaled 94 runs in those 11 games.

Crawford and Mike Yastrzemski both homered in the five-run first, the latter going deep for the sixth time in his 41-game big-league career.

The Giants, who won for the ninth time in their past 11 games, busted the contest wide open with a seven-run third, during which Yastrzemski had a two-run double and Buster Posey added his fifth homer of the season, a two-run shot that gave San Francisco a 12-0 lead.

Crawford, who went 5-for-6, added an RBI single in the fourth, a solo homer in the sixth and a two-run single in the ninth. His home run in the first inning was a three-run shot.

The former All-Star’s previous high for RBIs was six, achieved in May 2015 against the Cincinnati Reds. The two-homer game was the fourth of his career and increased his season total to eight.

The rookie Yastrzemski, registered season highs in runs and hits with four apiece. His three RBIs tied his season-best mark.

Alex Dickerson, who had three hits, and Kevin Pillar collected two doubles apiece for San Francisco, while Posey, Brandon Belt and Joe Panik had two hits each.

The 19 runs were five more than the Giants had scored in any previous game this season. Their high had come in a 14-4 win during their last trip to Colorado.

Right-hander Jeff Samardzija (7-7) benefited from the offensive onslaught, coasting through 6 2/3 innings while allowing two runs and four hits. He walked one and struck out nine.

Raimel Tapia (seventh) and Ryan McMahon (eighth) homered for the Rockies, who lost for the eighth time in their past 10 games.

—Field Level Media