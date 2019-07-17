Giants blow lead in 9th, top Rockies in 10th

Alex Dickerson and Brandon Crawford stroked RBI singles off Colorado Rockies closer Wade Davis to ignite a four-run 10th inning Tuesday night as the San Francisco Giants rebounded from Will Smith’s blown save in the ninth for an 8-4 victory in Denver.

Jul 16, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Drew Pomeranz (37) pitches in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Davis (1-4) walked Buster Posey and Pablo Sandoval with one out in the 10th. Dickerson then smacked his go-ahead liner to right field, capping a night on which he had three singles and a double, scored twice and drove in two runs.

Crawford followed with a hit that plated Sandoval, giving the shortstop 10 RBIs in the first three games of the series.

Mike Yastrzemski, who earlier had driven in a run apiece with a double and his seventh home run of the season, added an RBI single off Bryan Shaw to make it 7-4. An error by third baseman Nolan Arenado allowed the inning’s fourth run to score.

Trailing by three runs and down to their final three outs, the Rockies erupted against Smith (3-0) in the bottom of the ninth.

Trevor Story led off with his 21st home run of the season. The All-Star closer got Arenado to fly out, but Daniel Murphy followed with a single and Ian Desmond tied the game at 4-4 with a two-run homer, his 12th of the season.

Smith, who completed the inning but was docked with his second blown save of the year, was credited with the win. Mark Melancon pitched a scoreless bottom of the 10th in a non-save situation.

Neither starting pitcher got a decision despite an outstanding outing.

Giants left-hander Drew Pomeranz took a two-hit shutout and 2-0 lead into the sixth inning. He was pulled two batters later, eventually charged with one run on three hits in five-plus innings. He walked one and struck out four.

Meanwhile, Rockies rookie Peter Lambert went six innings, allowing two runs and six hits. The right-hander struck out three and did not walk a batter.

Dickerson totaled four hits and Yastrzemski three, while Posey, Kevin Pillar and Joe Panik collected two apiece for the Giants, who swept a series-opening double-header on Monday.

The loss was the Rockies’ 10th in their last 12 games.

—Field Level Media