Marquez pitches red-hot Rockies past Giants

German Marquez pitched into the eighth inning, Nolan Arenado homered for the second straight game, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 5-2 in Denver on Tuesday night.

Charlie Blackmon had two hits, drove in two and scored a run, and Yency Almonte got the last five outs for his first major league save for the Rockies, who have won eight of their last nine after dropping the opening game of the season.

Steven Duggar doubled and drove in both runs for San Francisco, which has dropped three in a row. Colorado native Kevin Gausman (0-1) gave up four runs on five hits and struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one.

David Dahl led off the bottom of the first inning with a drive over the head of center fielder Mike Yastrzemski for a triple. Trevor Story struck out, but Blackmon hit a sacrifice fly to right to give Colorado a 1-0 lead.

The Rockies extended the lead in the fourth. Blackmon led off with a single, Arenado walked and Daniel Murphy reached on catcher’s interference to load the bases with no outs.

Matt Kemp grounded into a force out to drive in Blackmon, and Sam Hilliard’s single drove in Arenado to make it 3-0.

The Giants thought they had tied it up in the fifth when Brandon Crawford and Mauricio Dubon had back-to-back singles with one out, and Duggar hit a ball to left that was ruled a home run. A video review, however, determined the ball hit the top of the fence and bounced back onto the field, leaving Duggar at second.

Marquez retired the last two batters of the inning to begin a run of nine straight batters retired. But a one-out walk to Yastrzemski followed by a single by Alex Dickerson in the eighth ended Marquez’s night.

Marquez (2-1) allowed two runs on six hits and struck out nine in 7 1/3 innings.

Arenado led off the sixth inning with a line-drive homer just over the fence in the left field corner, and Blackmon had an RBI single in the seventh to stretch Colorado’s lead to three runs.

