Rockies, Giants postponed due to weather

Inclement weather washed away the Colorado Rockies’ scheduled game against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night in Denver.

The contest will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on July 15, when the teams had been scheduled to open a three-game series with a night game.

San Francisco beat Colorado 14-4 on Tuesday, and the current series is scheduled to conclude with an afternoon game Thursday.

The Giants’ official Twitter account wrote Wednesday evening: “Thank you Rockies for postponing tonight’s game so we can watch the @warriors and @SanJoseSharks. #BayAreaUnite”

Colorado will continue its homestand with a three-game weekend set against the San Diego Padres starting Friday night. San Francisco returns home for a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds beginning Friday night.

